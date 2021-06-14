Use Posaconazole Injections to Treat Black Fungus if Drug Unavailable, Says Covid Task Force

Posaconazole injections can be used to treat mucormycosis, if amphotericin B is unavailable or cannot be used in patients with severe intolerance to the drug, the joint national task force for Covid-19 has said.

According to Times of India, with a nationwide shortage of the drug for over two months now, posaconazole use is primarily a stopgap until supply improves, experts said.

“The drug inhibits the synthesis of ‘ergosterol’, which is an important component of the fungal cell wall, to prevent fungal growth. “It (injectable posaconazole) is usually recommended as an alternative when both the liposomal or conventional amphotericin B formulations are unavailable. It can also be used if a patient cannot tolerate amphotericin B,” infectious diseases expert Dr Sanjay Pujari, a task force member was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is an infection caused by a type of fungus that forms black colour colonies in infected tissues. Like other microbes i.e. bacteria and virus, fungus is also present in surrounding environment. It is commonly found in soil, air and even in nose and mucus of humans.

Immunocompromised individuals are susceptible to infection. Individuals above the age of 60 years, or having chronic uncontrolled diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, COPD, Asthma, TB, or individuals who are on immunosuppressant therapy like steroids etc. for chronic diseases like cancer or after organ transplant, prolonged antibiotic use, prolonged hospital stay, poor nutrition, tobacco chewing, smoking, alcohol are susceptible.

Mankind Pharma last week said it has launched Posaconazole Gastro resistant tablets, used to treat black fungus, in the country.

The company has launched the drug under the brand name Posaforce 100.

“As the cases of black fungus are increasing day by day, the product has been launched to fight against this infection. The drug firm always strives to launch affordable medicines with an endeavour to achieve the best quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry," Mankind Pharma had said in a statement.

The country has seen more than 12,000 cases of deadly black fungus (mucormycosis), so far with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, accounting for the maximum number of cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

