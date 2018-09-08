English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Use Technology to Connect People with Thoughts of Hinduism: PM Modi to World Hindu Congress
In his message to the second World Hindu Congress, PM Modi said that digitising various treatises and ancient epics can deepen their connection with the younger generation.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Chicago: Various aspects of Hindu philosophy can help find the solution to several problems that plague the world today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and called for using technology to connect more people with the thoughts of Hinduism.
In his message to the second World Hindu Congress, Modi said that digitising various treatises and ancient epics can deepen their connection with the younger generation.
"This would be a great service for the coming generations," he said.
"Living in the era of technology, I particularly call upon the esteemed delegates of this conference to think about ways in which technology can connect more and more people with the thoughts of Hinduism," Modi said.
The inaugural session of the conference was attended by 2,500 delegates and Hindu leaders from more than 60 countries.
In his message, Modi hoped that the meeting would deliberate upon how better India can engage with the world, based on its ancient treasure trove of knowledge, intellectually and culturally, to help build a future of understanding, acceptance, sharing and caring for "our future" generations to live and thrive.
The message was read by eminent Indian-American Bharat Barai.
"The manner in which this Conference has brought together thinkers, scholars, intellectuals, eminent thinkers and other participants is commendable," Modi said.
Noting that Hinduism is among the oldest beliefs in the history of humankind, Modi said, "It is in the various aspects of Hindu philosophy that we can find the solution to several problems that plague the world today.
Modi said that he is glad that the conference is being held in Chicago, which reminds every Indian of one proud moment when Swami Vivekananda addressed the 'Parliament of the World's Religions' in 1893, in the same month of September 125 years ago.
Modi said the Indian community across the world is catalyst of the resurgence that Swami Vivekananda spoke of contributing to a better future for the whole world.
In his message to the second World Hindu Congress, Modi said that digitising various treatises and ancient epics can deepen their connection with the younger generation.
"This would be a great service for the coming generations," he said.
"Living in the era of technology, I particularly call upon the esteemed delegates of this conference to think about ways in which technology can connect more and more people with the thoughts of Hinduism," Modi said.
The inaugural session of the conference was attended by 2,500 delegates and Hindu leaders from more than 60 countries.
In his message, Modi hoped that the meeting would deliberate upon how better India can engage with the world, based on its ancient treasure trove of knowledge, intellectually and culturally, to help build a future of understanding, acceptance, sharing and caring for "our future" generations to live and thrive.
The message was read by eminent Indian-American Bharat Barai.
"The manner in which this Conference has brought together thinkers, scholars, intellectuals, eminent thinkers and other participants is commendable," Modi said.
Noting that Hinduism is among the oldest beliefs in the history of humankind, Modi said, "It is in the various aspects of Hindu philosophy that we can find the solution to several problems that plague the world today.
Modi said that he is glad that the conference is being held in Chicago, which reminds every Indian of one proud moment when Swami Vivekananda addressed the 'Parliament of the World's Religions' in 1893, in the same month of September 125 years ago.
Modi said the Indian community across the world is catalyst of the resurgence that Swami Vivekananda spoke of contributing to a better future for the whole world.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former ISL Champions ATK to Take On Premier League Club Fulham in Friendly
- I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World: Anushka Sharma
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- Kolkata Airport Got a Rainbow After SC Finally Decriminalised Homosexuality
- 'We Never Fell Out, Internet Has Fallen Out for Us' - Cook Hopes to Mend Relationship With Pietersen
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...