Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

‘Use Unconventional Weapons in Future’: Rajnath Singh Tells Top Army Commanders

Talking on defence preparedness, Singh assured that there will be no criticalities. However, he also apprised the field commanders on the constraints of the budget.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Use Unconventional Weapons in Future’: Rajnath Singh Tells Top Army Commanders
Rajnath Singh gestures before a test flight in a Rafale jet fighter at the Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac, France. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday addressed top commanders of the Army and drew their attention to the likely use of unconventional weapons in the future, a statement said.

Calling jointness as the operational necessity, Singh exhorted the Army to take lead towards achieving this. He reiterated the role of the Chief of Defence Staff in synergising the efforts of the three services.

The defence minister also touched upon niche technology areas like cyberspace, information warfare and perception management domains and highlighted the need to address the concerns of perimeter security, cantonment discipline and tri-service jointness.

Talking on defence preparedness, Singh assured that there will be no criticalities. However, he also apprised the field commanders on the constraints of the budget.

The October iteration of the Army Commander's conference was conducted in Delhi from October 14-18.

All important and relevant issues, including operational readiness of the field formation, training to meet present and futuristic operational needs, issues relating to higher defence management, including aspects of organisational restructuring and reforms were among the various aspects that were debated among the top leadership of the Army.

Singh singled out the Army as the last resort for the country in all challenges facing the nation, be it insurgency, borders or even HADR duties.

He also appreciated the Army's role in synergising its effort with all other security agencies in meeting the challenges being faced in Jammu and Kashmir and called it exemplary.

"The defence minister spoke on the changing face of warfare all over the world and sought attention of the Army commanders on the likely use of the un-conventional weapons in future. Niche technology, cyberspace, information warfare & perception management domains were also touched upon by him who conveyed his satisfaction on the efforts being put in by the Army," a statement said.

He also appreciated the "mature but firm approach" of the commanders on the nation's borders.

Singh sought the Army's contribution towards hand-holding of the Indian defence industry for the indigenous combat systems under the 'Make in India' effort.

He assured a positive response on the issue of budget constraints being faced by the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and sought the attention of the Army leadership to adequate facilities for children to ensure their continued education at the choice station of the soldier.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram