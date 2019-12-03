Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Used Fuel Tank of PSLV Rocket Launcher Found by Puducherry Fishermen Sent to ISR0

The team arrived on an intimation by the Puducherry government to the Indian Space Research Organisation about the fuel tank, a senior official of the department of revenue and disaster management said.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Used Fuel Tank of PSLV Rocket Launcher Found by Puducherry Fishermen Sent to ISR0
Representation Image (Image : PTI)

Puducherry: A four-member team from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on Tuesday inspected the used fuel tank of the PSLV rocket-launcher that was found by fishermen near here, and transported it back to ISRO which houses the space centre.

The team arrived on an intimation by the Puducherry government to the Indian Space Research Organisation about the fuel tank, a senior official of the department of revenue and disaster management told PTI.

The government informed the space research organisation about the tank and the team came and took the tank back, the official of the Revenue and Disaster Management said.

On Monday, fishermen found the tank after it fell into their net. Not knowing what the object was, they brought it to shore and were told that it was a used fuel tank of the rocket-launcher.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com