English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Using Mosque Loudspeakers, Alert Kerala Muezzin Averts Major Fire in Malappuram
Thirty-year-old Muhammad Ali Chonari, who has been working as a ‘Muezzin’ (one who is appointed at a mosque to lead and recite the call to prayer) woke up at 2:35 am on hearing a loud noise followed by the smell of gas leakage.
Thirty-year-old Muhammad Ali Chonari has been working as a ‘Muezzin’ at Panambra Juma Masjid.
Loading...
Malappuram: The swift action and timely intervention by a Kerala ‘Muezzin’ averted a major blaze after he cautioned locals about a gas leakage due to an overturned LPG tanker in Malappuram district’s Chelari area in the wee hours of Friday.
Thirty-year-old Muhammad Ali Chonari, who has been working as a ‘Muezzin’ (one who is appointed at a mosque to lead and recite the call to prayer) at Panambra Juma Masjid woke up at 2:35 am on hearing a loud noise followed by the smell of gas leakage.
Sensing possibilities of a fire mishap, Ali rushed to the spot with water.
“When I reached the spot, I saw a huge tanker lying overturned with a strong smell of gas, but the driver who hurt his back was trying to turn the ignition off as the gas was leaking fast,” he said, adding that it took some time to turn the ignition off.
To seek help, Ali tried to stop vehicles which were passing by but no one stopped after realising that it was a gas tanker that has overturned. Besides, the tanker tumbled at a low-lying area for which it was not too noticeable.
Fire and rescue operations began only after a police vehicle arrived at the spot. The injured driver was also taken to a hospital, said Ali.
Soon after the rescue operation started, the young ‘Muezzin’ rushed back to the mosque and began alerting people living in its vicinity using the mosque loudspeakers.
“Since the power supply was tripped in the area I asked the residents to desist from using any kind of fire or electrical appliances in their houses, including power backup systems,” said Ali.
The tanker driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve at Panambra in the National Highway.
Thirty-year-old Muhammad Ali Chonari, who has been working as a ‘Muezzin’ (one who is appointed at a mosque to lead and recite the call to prayer) at Panambra Juma Masjid woke up at 2:35 am on hearing a loud noise followed by the smell of gas leakage.
Sensing possibilities of a fire mishap, Ali rushed to the spot with water.
“When I reached the spot, I saw a huge tanker lying overturned with a strong smell of gas, but the driver who hurt his back was trying to turn the ignition off as the gas was leaking fast,” he said, adding that it took some time to turn the ignition off.
To seek help, Ali tried to stop vehicles which were passing by but no one stopped after realising that it was a gas tanker that has overturned. Besides, the tanker tumbled at a low-lying area for which it was not too noticeable.
Fire and rescue operations began only after a police vehicle arrived at the spot. The injured driver was also taken to a hospital, said Ali.
Soon after the rescue operation started, the young ‘Muezzin’ rushed back to the mosque and began alerting people living in its vicinity using the mosque loudspeakers.
“Since the power supply was tripped in the area I asked the residents to desist from using any kind of fire or electrical appliances in their houses, including power backup systems,” said Ali.
The tanker driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve at Panambra in the National Highway.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic
- AFC U-16 Championship: Korea Will be Most Challenging 90 Minutes for India, Says Coach Bibiano Fernandes
- Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 1: Anushka, Varun’s Film Earns Rs 8.30 Crore
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...