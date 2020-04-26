Using Single Cloth to Chop Hair & Shave Many Customers, MP Barber Ends Up Infecting 6 with Covid-19
After detection of patients, the village has been sealed and screening is underway. The families of those tested positive have been home quarantined and their samples are being taken for tests.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Khargone: At a time when sanitisation is the need of the hour, a barber at a village here ended up spreading coronavirus to six people by "using the same cloth to give hair cut and shave to several of his customers". He, however, did not contract the virus.
As a precautionary measure, the administration tested close to a dozen other customers of the shop, six of whom tested positive, said Dr Divyesh Verma, Khargone Chief Medical and Health Officer said.
According to officials, the customer through whom others got infected worked at an Indore hotel and had recently returned home in Khargone's Bargaon village. Though the man seemed healthy, it was revealed that some of his colleagues in Indore had tested positive for the virus.
The man has now recovered after treatment. A total of 26 samples were taken from the customers and 17 had earlier tested negative. Out of nine, six tested positive on Thursday late evening.The test reports of three are yet awaited.
After detection of patients, the village has been sealed and screening is underway. The families of those tested positive have been home quarantined and their samples are being taken for tests.
Till now the Khargone districts, one of the red zones in Madhya Pradesh, has reported 60 positive cases, including nine deaths.
It is said that the barber had used a same piece of cloth while offering hair cut and shave to customers.
The gram panchayat has started sanitisation work in the village.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In 2015, Kartik Aaryan was Star-struck Seeing Aamir Khan and Salman Khan at Subhash Ghai's Party
- Man Driving Porsche Despite Lockdown Fined for Not Wearing Mask, Made to do Sit-ups by Police
- Syrian Widows Prepare Ramzaan Meals for People in Need amid Pandemic
- Sara Ali Khan Brings Back Her Knock-knock Series with Brother Ibrahim, Watch Hilarious Video
- iPhone vs OnePlus: Which Would You Buy? Data Shows Apple Gaining on Rivals in India