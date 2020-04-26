Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Using Single Cloth to Chop Hair & Shave Many Customers, MP Barber Ends Up Infecting 6 with Covid-19

After detection of patients, the village has been sealed and screening is underway. The families of those tested positive have been home quarantined and their samples are being taken for tests.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 26, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Using Single Cloth to Chop Hair & Shave Many Customers, MP Barber Ends Up Infecting 6 with Covid-19
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)

Khargone: At a time when sanitisation is the need of the hour, a barber at a village here ended up spreading coronavirus to six people by "using the same cloth to give hair cut and shave to several of his customers". He, however, did not contract the virus.

As a precautionary measure, the administration tested close to a dozen other customers of the shop, six of whom tested positive, said Dr Divyesh Verma, Khargone Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

According to officials, the customer through whom others got infected worked at an Indore hotel and had recently returned home in Khargone's Bargaon village. Though the man seemed healthy, it was revealed that some of his colleagues in Indore had tested positive for the virus.

The man has now recovered after treatment. A total of 26 samples were taken from the customers and 17 had earlier tested negative. Out of nine, six tested positive on Thursday late evening.The test reports of three are yet awaited.

After detection of patients, the village has been sealed and screening is underway. The families of those tested positive have been home quarantined and their samples are being taken for tests.

Till now the Khargone districts, one of the red zones in Madhya Pradesh, has reported 60 positive cases, including nine deaths.

It is said that the barber had used a same piece of cloth while offering hair cut and shave to customers.

The gram panchayat has started sanitisation work in the village.

