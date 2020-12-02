Next Story
US's Disease Control to Shorten Covid-19 Quarantine to 10 Days, 7 with Negative Test
Noida: Medics take COVID-19 suspects to a quarantine centre from a slum in Sector 8 of Noida, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Many dwellers of the slum have already shown symptoms of the disease. (PTI Photo)
Washington (AP) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation...
- PTI
- Last Updated: December 02, 2020, 09:19 IST
