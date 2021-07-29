UTDC Issues Warning for Tourists as Heavy Rain Continues in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) has issued a warning for the tourists visiting the state to stay away from the rivers, streams and water bodies due to the continuing rain. The advisory from the tourism board comes after India Meteorological Department’s forecast of moderate to heavy rain in the state. The department has also mentioned that police forces will be deployed near the popular river sites for the safety of the tourists.

The IMD has predicted that the state will receive heavy rain in several parts till July 30.

An orange alert has been issued by the weather agency from July 28-30. The state is also expected to receive rain in the first week of August as well. Due to the heavy rain most of the rivers in the state are overflowing.

Dehradun District Tourism Officer (DTO) Jaspal Singh Chauhan said that due to the incessant rains, there is a possibility of water level rising in tourist places such as Sahasradhara, Guchupani and Maldevta.

Chauhan has also made an appeal to the tourists to stay away from the low-lying areas, while requesting the tourists to keep tracking the weather updates of every city they are planning to visit.

Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said that the heavy showers might take a whole week to go away in some areas of the state. The tourism department along with the government is taking several precautionary measures to avoid any serious mishap.

The authorities have also appealed to the locals not to venture out during the rain and to avoid the danger zones like flooding river banks.

