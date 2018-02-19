English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UTET 2017 Result Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in, Check Now!
UBSE had organized the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2017 on 15th December 2017 across the state for candidates aspiring to apply for teaching jobs in government schools.
UTET 2017 Result has been declared by the Board of School Education, Uttarakhand, on its official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. UBSE had organized the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2017 on 15th December 2017 across the state for candidates aspiring to apply for teaching jobs in government schools.
The results of both UTET I (for selection of Primary teachers) and UTET II (for selection of Upper Primary teachers) are available on the official website and candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result by following the steps below.
How to check UTET 2017 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2 – From the sidebar, click on ‘Department Exan/UTET’
Step 3 – Click on http://utet-2017result.com/Default.aspx
Step 4 – Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth, and click on Click Here to Search
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://utet-2017result.com/Default.aspx
UBSE had earlier this month released the Final Answer Keys for UTET-I and UTET-II 2017 on 10th February 2018 for all Sets viz Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D. Candidates can download the same from the url given below:
http://ubse.uk.gov.in/files/UTET-2017_Final_Answer_Key.pdf
