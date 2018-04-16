GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Utkal University Plus 3 Results 2017 Declared for BA, B.Com & B.Sc; Check Now!

Students of 2016 Admission Batch of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science had appeared for the 2nd Semester exams earlier this year.

Updated:April 16, 2018, 12:14 PM IST
Utkal University Plus 3 Results 2017 Declared for BA, B.Com & B.Sc; Check Now!
Utkal University is located in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
Utkal University Plus 3 Provisional Results for BA, B.Com and B.Sc second semester regular CBCS exams 2017 have been declared on the official website of Utkal University - Vani Vihar - - uuems.in.

Candidates who had appeared in the above mentioned UG courses can follow the instructions below and download their result now:

How to download Utkal University Plus 3 Results 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uuems.in/

Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Provisional Result Of +3 Second Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2017 (2016 Admission Batch)’

Step 3 – Enter your Examination Roll Number and captcha code, and click on Submit

Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://uuems.in/Result_2nd_sem/show.aspx

About Utkal University:
Utkal University also renowned as Vani Vihar, is located in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. It is the oldest university in the state of Odisha and the largest affiliating university in the country.

The varsity has 267 affiliated General colleges, 15 Law colleges and 6 Medical and Pharmacy colleges that offer various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Ph.D programmes to thousands of students in the state.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
