English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Utkal University Plus 3 Results 2017 Declared for BA, B.Com & B.Sc; Check Now!
Students of 2016 Admission Batch of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science had appeared for the 2nd Semester exams earlier this year.
Utkal University is located in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
Utkal University Plus 3 Provisional Results for BA, B.Com and B.Sc second semester regular CBCS exams 2017 have been declared on the official website of Utkal University - Vani Vihar - - uuems.in.
Students of 2016 Admission Batch of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science had appeared for the 2nd Semester exams earlier this year.
Candidates who had appeared in the above mentioned UG courses can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to download Utkal University Plus 3 Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uuems.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Provisional Result Of +3 Second Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2017 (2016 Admission Batch)’
Step 3 – Enter your Examination Roll Number and captcha code, and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://uuems.in/Result_2nd_sem/show.aspx
About Utkal University:
Utkal University also renowned as Vani Vihar, is located in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. It is the oldest university in the state of Odisha and the largest affiliating university in the country.
The varsity has 267 affiliated General colleges, 15 Law colleges and 6 Medical and Pharmacy colleges that offer various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Ph.D programmes to thousands of students in the state.
Also Watch
Students of 2016 Admission Batch of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science had appeared for the 2nd Semester exams earlier this year.
Candidates who had appeared in the above mentioned UG courses can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to download Utkal University Plus 3 Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://uuems.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Provisional Result Of +3 Second Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2017 (2016 Admission Batch)’
Step 3 – Enter your Examination Roll Number and captcha code, and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://uuems.in/Result_2nd_sem/show.aspx
About Utkal University:
Utkal University also renowned as Vani Vihar, is located in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. It is the oldest university in the state of Odisha and the largest affiliating university in the country.
The varsity has 267 affiliated General colleges, 15 Law colleges and 6 Medical and Pharmacy colleges that offer various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Ph.D programmes to thousands of students in the state.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
- Asian Cup Miracle Breathes Fresh Life in War Torn Yemen
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Khushi Kapoor Ups the Hotness Quotient in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Gown; See Pics