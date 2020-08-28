INDIA

Retired IAS Officer Utpal Singh Appointed Secretary in Lok Sabha from September 1

A notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that the detailed terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued later.

The Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday appointed retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh as a secretary on contractual basis. He will take charge from September 1.

A notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that the detailed terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued later.

Singh was earlier the chief secretary of Uttarakhand.

