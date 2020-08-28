Retired IAS Officer Utpal Singh Appointed Secretary in Lok Sabha from September 1

The Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday appointed retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh as a secretary on contractual basis. He will take charge from September 1.
A notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that the detailed terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued later.
Singh was earlier the chief secretary of Uttarakhand.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=lok+sabha%2CLok+Sabha+Secretariat%2Cutpal+singh&publish_min=2020-08-25T22:23:37.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-28T22:23:37.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)