Uttam Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Naresh Balyan of AAP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Uttam Nagar (उत्तम नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and South West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Uttam Nagar is part of 6. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.63%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,84,488 eligible electors, of which 1,53,260 were male, 1,31,224 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Uttam Nagar in 2020 is 856.22.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Uttam Nagar, there are a total of 5029 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,32,267 eligible electors, of which 1,26,674 were male, 1,05,444 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,460 eligible electors, of which 1,04,359 were male, 86,950 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,62,590 eligible electors, of which 89,043 were male, 73,407 female.

The number of service voters in Uttam Nagar in 2015 was 139. In 2013, there were 145 and in 2008 there were 140.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Naresh Balyan of AAP won in this seat by defeating Pawan Sharma of BJP by a margin of 30,419 votes which was 18.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 51.99% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Pawan Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating Mukesh Sharma of INC by a margin of 6,346 votes which was 4.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.38% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Mukesh Sharma of INC won in this seat defeating Pawan Sharma of BJP by a margin of 7,183 votes which was 7.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.03% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 32. Uttam Nagar Assembly segment of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants. In 2013, 10 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 14 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Uttam Nagar are: Krishan Gahlot (BJP), Deepak Rajput (BSP), Naresh Balyan (AAP), Ganga Ram Chandravanshi (PBI), Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (RJD), Shikha Sharma (AJPSH), Mukhram Singh (IND), Rajiv Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.94%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 71.14%, while it was 69.48% in 2013. In 2008, 62.49% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -7.2%.

Uttam Nagar

UTTAM NAGAR, WEST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 259 polling stations in 32. Uttam Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 194. In 2013 there were 178 polling stations and in 2008, there were 159.

Extent:

32. Uttam Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of South West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 48 (Part) Ward No. 48 (Urban). 5 municipal wards (Mohan Garden South, Mohan Garden North, Nawada, Uttam Nagar, Bindapur) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Uttam Nagar is 6.03 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110046, 110059, 110078

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Uttam Nagar is: 28°38'45.6"N 77°01'58.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Uttam Nagar results.

Click here for live election results of Uttam Nagar Assembly seat and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.