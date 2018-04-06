GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2018: 193 Gram Panchayat & Panchayat Samiti posts, Apply before 20th April 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th April 2018, 5PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 6, 2018, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2018: 193 Gram Panchayat & Panchayat Samiti posts, Apply before 20th April 2018
Screen grab of the official website of District Level Selection Committee, Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal.
Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2018 to recruit 193 candidates for the Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti Level posts has begun on the official website of District Level Selection Committee, Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal - dlscud.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th April 2018, 5PM.

Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Gram Panchayat Level:
Nirman Sahayak - 10
Executive Assistant - 31
G.P. Secretary - 27
G.P. Sahayak - 41
G.P. Karmee - 63

Panchayat Samiti Level:

Block Informatics Officer - 3
Accounts Clerk - 5
Clerk-cum-Typist - 8
P.S. Peon – 5
Total Posts - 193

Eligibility Criteria:

Gram Panchayat Level:
Nirman Sahayak - The applicant must possess Diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized University by the State Government or the Central Government.
Executive Assistant - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University.
G.P. Secretary - The applicant must passed Higher Secondary Examination from WBCHSE from recognized Board.
G.P. Sahayak - The applicant must passed Higher Secondary Examination from WBCHSE from recognized Board
G.P. Karmee - The applicant must passed the final examination of 8th Class from any recognized institution.

Panchayat Samiti Level:

Block Informatics Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Computer Applications .
Accounts Clerk - The applicant must passed Madhyamik examination from any any recognized University/ Board or Council.
Clerk-cum-Typist - The applicant must passed Madhyamik examination from any any recognized University/ Board or Council. The applicant must have minimum typing speed of 30 words per minute in English and 20 words per minute in Bengali.
P.S. Peon - The applicant must passed the final examination of 8th Class from any recognized institution.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://www.uttardinajpur.nic.in/advertise/dprdo_2018.pdf
How to apply for Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2018 for Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti Level posts?

Step 1 - Visit the official website for Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2018 - http://www.dlscud.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Application :: Click Here’
Step 3 – Register Yourself and then login with your registration credentials
Step 4 – Fill the application form to complete the application process
Step 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.dlscud.in/login.php

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Examination.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You