Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2018: 193 Gram Panchayat & Panchayat Samiti posts, Apply before 20th April 2018

Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2018 to recruit 193 candidates for the Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti Level posts has begun on the official website of District Level Selection Committee, Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal - dlscud.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th April 2018, 5PM.

Gram Panchayat Level:
Nirman Sahayak - 10
Executive Assistant - 31
G.P. Secretary - 27
G.P. Sahayak - 41
G.P. Karmee - 63
Block Informatics Officer - 3
Accounts Clerk - 5
Clerk-cum-Typist - 8
P.S. Peon – 5
Total Posts - 193

Educational Qualifications:

Nirman Sahayak - The applicant must possess Diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized University by the State Government or the Central Government.

Executive Assistant - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University.

G.P. Secretary - The applicant must passed Higher Secondary Examination from WBCHSE from recognized Board.

G.P. Sahayak - The applicant must passed Higher Secondary Examination from WBCHSE from recognized Board

G.P. Karmee - The applicant must passed the final examination of 8th Class from any recognized institution.

Block Informatics Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Computer Applications.

Accounts Clerk - The applicant must passed Madhyamik examination from any any recognized University/ Board or Council.

Clerk-cum-Typist - The applicant must passed Madhyamik examination from any any recognized University/ Board or Council. The applicant must have minimum typing speed of 30 words per minute in English and 20 words per minute in Bengali.

P.S. Peon - The applicant must passed the final examination of 8th Class from any recognized institution.

For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:

Application Process:
Step 1 - Visit the official website for Uttar Dinajpur Recruitment 2018 - http://www.dlscud.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Online Application :: Click Here'
Step 3 – Register Yourself and then login with your registration credentials
Step 4 – Fill the application form to complete the application process
Step 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Examination.