Uttar Pradesh: 19-year-old Mainpuri Girl 'Raped & Murdered', Body Hung Inside House

A sensational case of alleged rape and murder of a student has been reported from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. A 19-year-old girl was first allegedly raped inside her house and then murdered, following which the body was hanged before the accused fled the spot. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village while the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident took place in a village under Bhogaon police station area. The student was strangled to death after being raped. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Superintendent of Police reached the spot with heavy police force. A team of dog squad and forensic experts were also called. Police have the body for post-mortem. The accused has fled from the village after the incident.

According to the information, the 19-year-old graduation student, resident of Sheesham village of Mainpuri, was alone in the house at the time of the incident. Her father had gone to the city area and mother to Agra for work, while her younger sister had gone to school. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused Pushpendra Lodhi, a resident of the same village, entered the house. The accused took the girl hostage and allegedly raped her.

As per information, when the girl threatened to complain, the accused Pushpendra strangled her to death. After the murder, the accused hanged his body on the noose and escaped after closing the door of the house from outside. After the incident, when the younger sister reached home, she saw the victim hanging and informed the people about the incident.

The people of the village gathered at the house of the deceased. On receiving the information, SP Kamlesh Dixit reached the spot with heavy police force. A case has been registered after a written complaint was received from the father of the deceased girl. Senior police officials informed that various teams were on the lookout for the accused and soon he would be nabbed.

