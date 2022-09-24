CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttar Pradesh: 3 Killed, 6 Injured in Separate House Collapse Incidents Due To Heavy Rains
Uttar Pradesh: 3 Killed, 6 Injured in Separate House Collapse Incidents Due To Heavy Rains

PTI

Last Updated: September 24, 2022, 16:38 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Injured persons are shifted to the hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be serious (Representative Image: PTI Photo)

In Muzaffarnagar, Shoeb (14) and Sana Perveen (11) were killed and five other family members were seriously injured when their house collapsed on Friday night

Three persons were killed and six others sustained serious injuries in separate incidents of house collapse due to heavy rains, officials said on Saturday. In Muzaffarnagar, Shoeb (14) and Sana Perveen (11) were killed and five other family members were seriously injured when their house collapsed Friday night while they were sleeping, SDM Parmanand Jha said.

The house was located in Mimlana village under the Kotwali police station area. On information, police and administrative officers rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. They shifted the injured persons to the hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be serious.

In Saharanpur, following the incessant rainfall for over two days, an old house collapsed, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old girl and seriously injuring her mother, Saharanpur’s SP City Rajesh Kumar told.

