Uttar Pradesh: 4 Arrested Near Indo-Nepal Border; Heroin Worth Rs 1.65 Crore Recovered
1-MIN READ

Uttar Pradesh: 4 Arrested Near Indo-Nepal Border; Heroin Worth Rs 1.65 Crore Recovered

PTI

Last Updated: September 20, 2022, 20:39 IST

Maharajganj (Mahrajganj), India

All Accused belonged to to Nautanwa area of Maharajganj district in UP. (Image for representation: Shutterstock)

All the four accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Four persons were arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh police in Sonauli area near the Indo-Nepal border and recovered heroin worth around Rs 1.65 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Dinesh Lodhi (42), Pathar Gupta (45), Firoz Khan (43) and Jaleel Khan (32), all belonging to Nautanwa area of Maharajganj district.

They were intercepted during a routine checking, Circle Officer (Nautanwa) Anuj Kumar Singh said. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations are on, he added.

Tags:
first published:September 20, 2022, 20:39 IST
last updated:September 20, 2022, 20:39 IST