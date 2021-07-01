Uttar Pradesh: 66 Year Old Man Celebrates 27th Birthday In Azamgarh

Lalbihari Mritak, the national president of the famous Mritak Sangh (Association of the dead) celebrated his 27th birthday, on Wednesday, in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh at the age of 66. On this occasion, he said that in the 28th year of his rebirth, he will marry Karmi Devi in a full-fledged ceremony.

Lalbihari’s entire story is not less thrilling than any Bollywood potboiler. In 1976, he was proclaimed dead in government records. He resurrected after an 18-year long legal battle, and he has been celebrating his rebirth day every year.

He was declared alive in the government records on June 30, 1994 after a court verdict. Lalbihari cut the cake during the celebration on his 27th birthday in the Tamasa Press Club auditorium of the city. On this occasion, he said that he was declared dead in the year 1976 in the records government land revenue department. He was revived in the records on 30 June 1994 after a long battle. During this, he kept running from government offices, courts to the crematorium.

On his 27th birthday, he announced that he will marry Karmi Devi, a resident of Hirapatti village in the city, in 2022 at the age of 28. Lalbihari said that after the verdict in the Rs 25 crore defamation suit pending before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court he would marry to send out a message to the nation.

He also announced that the Mritak Sangh will establish a trust and serve the people.

