A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with reports stating that eight labourers have died and 20 injured.

Firefighters have rushed to the spot, around 80km from Delhi, and rescue operations are underway.

Reports suggest that the blaze was triggered by an explosion in the boiler of the factory, which is located in the Dhaulana industrial area.

(More details awaited)

