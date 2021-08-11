Uttar Pradesh Achieves Vaccine Milestone, Over 5.50 Crore Doses Administered So Far

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday crossed a significant landmark in coronavirus vaccination with the administration of more than 5.50 crore doses. India’s most populous state has so far vaccinated more than 5,51,27,657 people. During the course of the last 24 hours, more than 5.23 lakh people were inoculated.

With the supply of vaccines having escalated after the Centre announced the ‘Vaccine for All’ drive in June, the state is in a position to further scale up the operations to a large extent.

Aggressive vaccination is an integral part of the comprehensive strategy of the Yogi Adityanath government to tackle the pandemic, along with adherence to coronavirus-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, of the 2,39,909 samples tested in the last 24 hours, only 27 samples tested positive for the infection and as a result, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has slumped to 0.01 percent in Uttar Pradesh, lower than the lowest post the first wave of the pandemic.

In the same period, another 63 patients also recovered from the infection. The active caseload in the state has been reduced to just 505 from a high of 3,10,783 in April, pushing the recovery rate up to a remarkable 98.6 percent, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just 0 per cent.

