Uttar Pradesh: ATS Commandos To Be Deployed In Noida And Taj Mahal

The security of Noida and Taj Mahal is going to be in the hands of the commandos from the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) for better preparedness to thwart a possible terror attack. Earlier, only four cities of Uttar Pradesh had the presence of ATS, but now preparations are being done to increase it to nine cities. The proposal has been sent to the government to deploy a spot team of ATS. A spot team of ATS comprises 60 commandos.

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh government has already approved the proposal for the establishment of the headquarters and training center of ATS in Gautam Buddha Nagar a few days ago. Yamuna Authority has already allotted 12,779 square meter land for the same. To be more precise, the headquarters will be built in Sector-32 of Yamuna Authority.

Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya and Ghaziabad are the cities that already have security cover of ATS commandos in their areas. The Jewar International Airport, which will open in 2023, is also a reason behind deploying the taskforce in that part of the state. The ATS commandos will be tasked to protect the under-construction airport from any terror attack. A spot team of ATS will also be deployed when it is fully built and becomes operational.

The commandos of ATS will be provided accommodation in the proposed headquarters itself.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here