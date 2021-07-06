UP Woman Poses as Health Worker, Kidnaps Her 1-month-old Nephew in ‘Filmy Style’

A one month old infant was kidnapped on Monday from the Dungra Jogi village of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh by his own aunt. The police rescued the infant from Ghaziabad within 8 hours.

The accused aunt plotted the kidnapping as she did not have any child. After kidnapping the child, she first reached Bulandshahr and then took the infant to her house in Ghaziabad. In a filmy style plan, the aunt along with her accomplice impersonated as a health worker to kidnap the baby.

The police team got the information about the child from CCTV camera footage and phone surveillance. Then the accused aunt and her accomplice were arrested by the police. According to the police, the accused woman visited her brother’s house posing as a health worker for vaccination. The aunt had planned the kidnapping along with her accomplice.

The arrested woman told during interrogation that she was not able to give birth to a child and the desire to raise a child forced her to kidnap own nephew.

