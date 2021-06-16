Uttar Pradesh: Baby Girl Floating In Ganga River Rescued

A 21-day old baby girl in a wooden box was found floating in the Ganga River in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The police have rescued the baby and sent her to the Asha Jyoti Kendra orphanage and have launched an investigation into the matter.

The baby was found floating on the river near the Dadri ghat which falls under the Ghazipur police station. The sound of her cries attracted the attention of a boatman, following which he discovered the box. Inside, the infant was found wrapped in a piece of transparent red cloth, with photo frames of Hindu gods and goddesses adorning the sides of the box. A birth chart of the baby was also found inside the box.

Initially, the boatman took the baby home since he and his family wanted to adopt her. But after the locals alerted the police, the officers picked her up from his house and took her to the orphanage, following which an enquiry was started.

According to the police, the baby was named ‘Ganga’ as mentioned in her birth chart. The police are suspecting that the baby was floated into the river with full preparation, seeing that the wooden box was a brand new one.

The baby has been declared as perfectly healthy after a check-up by doctors. The incident has created quite a stir among the locals in the area, with a large crowd gathering at the spot where the baby was found.

