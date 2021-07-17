Uttar Pradesh Becomes First State to Administer 4 Crore Covid-19 Vaccines

Uttar Pradesh is on its way to vaccinate the majority of its population with Covid-19 vaccine doses and crossed the landmark of 4 crore doses on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh is the first State in the country to achieve this milestone.

Over 4,00,13,100 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the State, of which more than 3.35 crore are the first doses and over 64 lakhs as the fully vaccinated.

Uttar Pradesh has given the maximum number of first doses to people in the age group of 18-44, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in another significant accomplishment, as many as 40 districts reported no case of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, whereas 34 districts reported new cases in just single-digits. Only Lucknow reported fresh cases of Coronavirus in double-digits.

Out of the 2,63,450 samples tested in the last 24 hours, merely 81 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and as a result the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has slumped to 0.03 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. Less than 100 daily new cases have been reported since 4 continuous days.

UP has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The State’s active caseload stands at 1,310, of which 1,114 patients are in home isolation.

With six districts (Aligarh, Kasganj, Shravasti, Hathras, Mahoba and Lalitpur) adding to Uttar Pradesh’s success in crushing the resurgent Coronavirus, the State’s recovery rate is 98.6 per cent , which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

