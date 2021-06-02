Uttar Pradesh Becomes the First State to Conduct More Than 5 Crore Corona Tests

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state of the country, which has conducted more than 5 crore corona tests. On Tuesday, the state conducted 3,31,511 lakh tests in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state reported 1,500 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while the total number of active cases has come down to 28,000. The recovery rate of the state has reached 97.1 percent. Earlier it was speculated that there would be 30 lakh active cases in the state, but at the moment there are only 28,694 active cases in the state

The Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, health Amit Mohan Prasad said, “Around 3.32 lakh tests have been done so that cases can be isolated at the preliminary stage. So far, a total of 5 crore and 32 thousand tests have been done. In the last 24 hours, only 1,500 positive cases were found in the state. Now the recovery rate has also gone up to 97.1 percent and the number of active cases has come down to 28,000.”

Additional chief secretary, health also informed that before the third wave of corona, special steps are being taken by the UP government for the children. From Tuesday, there will be a separate arrangement for those parents whose children are below 12 years of age at the vaccination centres in UP, and at least two such centres have been set up in every district where vaccination of such people is being done., ACS Health said, “So far 1,51,62,374 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine and 35,03,949 people have been given the second dose. Altogether, 1,86,66,323 doses have been given.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here