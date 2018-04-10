English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA's Brother Arrested for Death of Rape Victim's Father
An 18-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers. Yesterday, her father died in custody in Unnao, prompting her to charge that he was killed inside jail at the behest of the lawmaker.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (Image: TV Grab)
Unnao/Lucknow: Atul Singh, the brother of a rape-accused BJP MLA, was arrested in Unnao early on Tuesday, police said.
According to a police spokesperson, a crime branch team arrested Atul Singh Sengar, on the directions of the state police chief.
Pappu Singh, around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on April 8 and died during treatment yesterday, Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Pushpanjali had yesterday said.
Four accused - Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu - named in the FIR registered on April 4 for beating up Pappu had been arrested.
The complaint was lodged by Asha Singh wife of Surendra Singh alias Pappu.
Pappu was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act after he was allegedly beaten up by Anil Singh, the MLA's brother.
Makhi police station SHO Ashok Kumar Singh had been suspended.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
