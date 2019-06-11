Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Rekha Verma Courts Controversy, Booked for Slapping Cop on Escort Duty

Newly elected BJP MP from Dhaurahra, Rekha Verma landed herself in a controversy as she allegedly slapped a senior police constable on escort duty. The incident took place on Sunday when senior police constable Shyam Singh, who is posted at Mohammadi Kotwali, was escorting the vehicle of the BJP MP to Mohammadi-Pansgaanva border, where she had gone to attend a function. Verma has been booked under sections 353, 332, 505, 506 and 274 of the IPC.Speaking to media, the constable said, “On Sunday MP Rekha Verma had come here to attend a function and we were on our duty. After the function MP Rekha Verma was going back and we had to escort the vehicle till the border area. Other police constables Pankaj Rajput, Vivek Rawat along with Sub Inspectors Gaurav Singh and Arun Kumar were also present with me. Constable Pankaj Rajput who has earlier also been the gunner of MP Rekha Verma asked her if we had to escort her to that particular point or further, to which the MP affirmed that we had to escort her to that particular point.”The constable alleged that the BJP MP misbehaved with him and slapped him without stating any reason behind her actions.“We escorted vehicle till that point and turned back, we had barely driven 500 metres from the point where we had escorted the vehicle, we got a call from the MP to come back. We were turning back our vehicle in the meantime Verma arrived at that particular point and asked for the driver of the escort police vehicle. I stepped forward as I was driving the vehicle and MP Rekha Verma started to misbehave with me and slapped me. When I asked about my mistake, she pulled up the window glass of her car and sped away.”The incident is likely to put the BJP in a spot as the party has often raised the issue of misbehaviour of the elected MPs and MLAs and their mistreatment of common people and government servants.