The Bharatiya Janata Party has got down into action mode as party gears up for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. A key meeting of all the 83 UP BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh including 61 Lok Sabha members and 22 Rajya Sabha Members was held on Thursday evening in Delhi.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath along, BJP Chief JP Nadda along with organization leaders Sunil Bansal, Radha Mohan Singh and UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present in this meeting held today at Constitution Club in Delhi.

The main agenda of this key meeting of BJP MPs was the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. All the ministers of the UP Government were also present in the meeting along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

On behalf of the government, all the MPs of Uttar Pradesh were given a book regarding the achievements of the state government.

Books highlighting the work and personality of the Chief Minister in a bag made by local craftsmen under the One District One Product program, apart from a book depicting the various programs of public welfare, their successful implementation and achievements during the tenure of about 52 months of the State Government. There was also a booklet published in relation to one district one product programme.

In view of the upcoming assembly elections, both the government and the organization have the intention that along with the achievements of the government, various welfare schemes and benefits from them should be played by the MPs, MLAs and party workers to reach the last person of the society.

The MPs, MLAs and party leaders were presented with a booklet of achievements so that they could take the works of the Uttar Pradesh government to the people.

Recently, on several occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised the Yogi government and termed it as an example of service towards the public, especially in the Covid period.

