Uttar Pradesh Board to Resume Evaluation of Answer Papers of Class 10 and 12 from May 4

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will start the evaluation process of class 10 and 12 answer sheets from May 4.

Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of the State, has said that once the coronavirus lockdown ends on May 3, the Board will resume the evaluation process.

Through a video conferencing, Sharma told Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, “We propose to resume evaluation work from May 4 if national lockdown 2.0 ends on May 3,” reported Hindustan Times.

The Class 10 and 12 examinations were held from April 18 to March 6. Soon after the completion of the exam, the Board had started the evaluation process at 275 centres across the state. However, from March 18 checking of answer sheets had to be suspended on account of COVID-19 outbreak.

The report adds that around 5.61 million students had appeared in UP Board Class 10 10 exam 2020 and UP Board Class 12 12 exam 2020. Out of which, 2.586 million students had taken the class 12 examination and 3.025 million had written the class 10 examination.

Once the checking of answer sheets end, then the Board will announce the UP Board 10th Result 2020, UP Board 12th Result 2020 on its official result website at upresults.nic.in.

