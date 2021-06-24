Bride Slaps Her Newly Wed Husband, Returns To Parent's Place

There is no dearth of strange and bizarre news in this country. Every time something weird happens anywhere, it gets made into memes and jokes seconds after hitting the news. And now, it is the turn of a bride from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh who exited her new home minutes after stepping into it, but not before slapping her newly wed husband.

The bride, according to reports, had reached her in-laws’ home the next day after the wedding. Minutes after she made her entry into her new home, she did something that left her new relatives stunned and people on social media in splits. The woman apparently slapped her new husband without any reason and then proceeded to go inside her room and change into normal clothes. Once she finished doing so, she walked out of her new home and returned to her parents’ place.

The news of the bizarre incident soon spread like wildfire throughout the Lawana village, and soon a crowd gathered at her house. Following an altercation between the two sides the police was called in. They tried their best to reason with the bride and convince her to accept her new in-laws but all their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Reports say that the reason behind the brides’ behavior was her relationship with another youth from her village, who she wanted to stay with. She apparently was forced into the marriage against her will and that is what prompted her to take such a step, said sources.

