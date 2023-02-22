Uttar Pradesh: Yogi 2.0 Govt To Present Second Budget Today, Size Likely To Increase By 8% to 10%

The Uttar Pradesh government will present its budget for financial year 2023-2024 on Wednesday. The budget will be tabled by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna after Governor Anandiben Patel addresses a joint session of both houses — Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

This is the second budget budget to be presented by the Yogi 2.0 government government and seventh overall budget ever since the UP CM came to power.

The Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Uttar Pradesh in the year 2017 and retained power in 2022.

Ahead of the Budget Session, on Sunday, speaker Satish Mahana called a meeting of the political parties and sought the support of members in the smooth functioning of the House.

This will be the largest budget to be tabled by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The budget is likely to give further push to infrastructure development, IT, health and education sectors. It would also have much to cheer about for women, youth and the poor.

With the Global Investors Summit (GIS) receiving investment pledges worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore, the budget would have to focus on developing infrastructure in districts, other than the NCR region, in a bid to get investment proposals in these areas converted to reality on ground.

Let’s Looks A Some of The Updates

Budget Size Likely To Increase By 8 to 10%

According to top sources, the budget size is likely to increase by 8-10 per cent and is expected to be around Rs 7 lakh crore. This would be over Rs 50,000 crore more as compared to previous budget size which stood around Rs 6.48 lakh crore, including Rs 33,000 crore raised through supplementary demands.

Taking State To a Trillion Dollar Economy

The budget is also likely to focus on Uttar Pradesh government’s consultant Deloitte’s first report on taking the state to one trillion-dollar economy target. The current fiscal size of the economy is estimated to be around Rs 20.48 lakh crore.

Going by the current value of rupee against dollar, for making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion-dollar economy, the size of its economy should be nearly more than Rs 80 lakh crore.

UP Budget Will Exceed People’s Expectations: DyCM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said the state budget will exceed the expectations of people.-

“There is a double-engine government of the BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji at the Centre, and Yogi Adityanath ji in the state. The UP budget will be better than the expectation of the people. And the way the opposition parties were left puzzled after the Union Budget, the same thing will happen after the state budget is presented," Maurya told PTI.

He said the opposition termed the Union budget an election budget as they do not know about the “farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

