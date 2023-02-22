Yogi Govt 2.0 Presents Biggest Budget Ever of Nearly Rs 7L Cr; Brings Cheer to UP Students, Women, Startups

UP Budget 2023: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government presented its biggest ever bumper budget of nearly Rs 7 lakh crore on Wednesday. The budget was presented by Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna.

This is the second budget to be presented by the Yogi 2.0 government and seventh overall budget ever since the UP CM came to power. The Budget 2023-24 presented by the UP government brings many possibilities with fund allocations to help the youth, startups, women and people in the agriculture sector. Among the key offerings in the Budget, UP government has announced 3,600 smartphones and tablets for students, a fund for startups, and much more.

The finance minister had earlier told reporters that it would be the biggest budget in the history of Uttar Pradesh. Last year, the state government presented an annual budget of Rs 6.15 lakh crore for 2022-23. A supplementary budget for Rs 33,769.55 crore was presented in December 2022, taking the total size of the budget to about Rs 6.50 lakh crore.

Let’s Looks At Some of The Updates

On Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Against the target of construction of 4,33,536 houses allocated in the year 2021-2022 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), construction of 4,24,344 houses has been completed and the rest are under construction: Finance Minister

UP Budget: Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana

Under the ‘Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana’, operated to develop positive thinking of common people towards girls, per beneficiary ₹ is being benefitted with an amount of up to 15,000. A provision of ₹ 1050 crore is proposed for the financial year 2023-2024.

UP Budget: Rs 584 Cr Proposed for Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Rs 465 Crore for Agra

As part of the whopping Rs 7 lakh crore Uttar Pradesh budget, the state government has proposed a budgetary allocation of Rs 585 crore for the Kanpur Metro Rail Project in the financial year 2023-2024 and an additional Rs 465 crore for the Agra Metro Rail Project.

UP Budget: ₹407 Crore Allotted for Primary Health Care

According to the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission for sub-health centers and primary health centers, an expenditure of approximately ₹407 crore will be made in the financial year 2023-2024.

UP Budget: Talking on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Presently, about 48,277 buildings are being constructed in 76 projects under the AHP component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). Of these, 22,718 buildings have been completed, while the remaining buildings are targeted to be completed by March, 2023.

Some Key Allocations

> Rs 3600 crore for tablet and smartphone to students

> Rs 60 crore rupees for promoting startups in the state.

>Provision of Rs 20 crore for promoting agriculture related starters in rural areas

> Provision of Rs 10 crore provision for assisting young advocate also a purpose of 5 crore rupees for lawyer welfare

> Three New Women Police battalion in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen law and order.

> Rs 4,032 crore provision for Welfare of destitute women under widow pension scheme

> Rs 1050 crore rupees for Kanya sumangala Yojana.

> Rs 600 crore provision for marriage of poor girls for all sections of society.

Rs 150 cr special provisions for marriage of poor girls from OBC community.

> Sanction given to 17.62 lakh houses under the Prime Ministers housing scheme since March 2017

> Focus on bringing industrial clusters along the already operational Purvanchal Expressway and the Bundelkhand Expressway.

> More than 50% work on the Gorakhpur Purvanchal Lake Expressway has been completed.

> The work is in progress on the 5,004 km long Ganga Expressway between Meerut and to Prayagraj at an estimated cost of 36,230 crore.

>Jhansi-link Expressway and Chitrkut-Link Expressway proposed in the new financial year.

>Rs 500 crore proposed for defence corridor scheme along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

>Rupees 200 crore course for Industrial Corridor along the Gorakhpur link Expressway. A film city with the 10,000-crore investment is under construction along the Yamuna Expressway.

25 Policies Made to Attract Investment in Tourism, Textile, MSME & Others

पर्यटन, टेक्सटाइल,MSME सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में निवेश आकर्षित करने के लिये लगभग 25 नीतियां प्रख्यापित की गयी हैं जिनके माध्यम से प्रदेश में समेकित औद्योगिक विकास के लिये एक समग्र पारिस्थितिकी तंत्र बनाने में अनेक सुधारात्मक कदम उठाए गये हैं: वित्त मंत्री @SureshKKhanna जी— Government of UP (@UPGovt) February 22, 2023

UP’s growth rate expected to be 19% for 2023-24: FM Suresh Khanna

वित्तीय वर्ष 2023-2024 के लिए GSDP में वृद्धि की दर 19% अनुमानित है।वैश्विक मंदी के दौर में प्रदेश की अर्थव्यवस्था की विकास दर उत्साहजनक है। वर्ष 2017 से पूर्व, प्रदेश की बेरोजगारी दर 14.4% थी, आज यह घटकर लगभग 4.2% हो गई है: वित्त मंत्री श्री @SureshKKhanna जी — Government of UP (@UPGovt) February 22, 2023

Contribution of UP in Country’s GDP is Over 8%: FM Suresh Khanna

देश की GDP में प्रदेश का योगदान 8% से अधिक का है।मुझे यह बताते हुए प्रसन्नता है कि वर्ष 2021-2022 में प्रदेश के सकल राज्य घरेलू उत्पाद (GSDP) में 16.8% की वृद्धि दर्ज की गई है, जो देश की विकास दर से अधिक रही: वित्तमंत्री श्री @SureshKKhanna जी — Government of UP (@UPGovt) February 22, 2023 State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna Presents Budget

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget on Wednesday, highlighting that there has been a 16.8% growth in state GDP and the employment rate is not at 4.2%.

Hope CM Takes Steps to Make UP a $1 Trillion Economy: Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of Budget, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said: “I hope UP CM and Finance minister will take steps to make UP a $1 Trillion economy. In the last 6 budgets of this govt, no steps were taken for the welfare of farmers and youth and unemployment also remained unaddressed."

UP CM, Finance Min Reach Assembly Ahead of Budget

#WATCH | UP's Yogi Adityanath government will present its seventh overall budget since 2017, today pic.twitter.com/sZSogjJ6Qy— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2023

Akhilesh Yadav Tweets on Corruption, Farmers’ Plights Ahead of UP Budget

यूपी में का बायूपी में झुठ्ठे केसों की बहार बायूपी में गरीब-किसान बेहाल बा यूपी में पिछड़े-दलितों पर प्रहार बायूपी में कारोबार का बंटाधार बायूपी में भ्रष्टाचार ही भ्रष्टाचार बायूपी में बिन काम के बस प्रचार बायूपी में अगले चुनाव का इंतज़ार बायूपी में अगली बार भाजपा बाहर बा— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 22, 2023

UP Finance Minister Offers Prayers Ahead of Budget

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna offered prayers at a temple in Lucknow. He will be presenting the Budget for the state in UP Vidhan Sabha today.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna offered prayers at a temple in Lucknow.He will be presenting the Budget for the state in UP Vidhan Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/xOogoUs9uh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2023

Budget Will Add Golden Chapters in History of UP’s Development: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the budget for the financial year 2023-24, to be presented on Wednesday, will add new golden chapters in the history of socio-economic and cultural development of the state.

In a series of tweets, Adityanath said, “The budget of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’, which is going to be presented today in the first year of the Amrit Kaal of Independence, will add new golden chapters in the history of social, economic and cultural development of the state." “Undoubtedly, this budget will fulfil the interests of every section of the society including villages, poor, farmers, youth and women of the state in line with the vision of the respected Prime Minister," he said in another tweet in Hindi.

Budget Size Likely To Increase By 8 to 10%

According to top sources, the budget size is likely to increase by 8-10 per cent and is expected to be around Rs 7 lakh crore. This would be over Rs 50,000 crore more as compared to previous budget size which stood around Rs 6.48 lakh crore, including Rs 33,000 crore raised through supplementary demands.

Taking State To a Trillion Dollar Economy

The budget is also likely to focus on Uttar Pradesh government’s consultant Deloitte’s first report on taking the state to one trillion-dollar economy target. The current fiscal size of the economy is estimated to be around Rs 20.48 lakh crore.

Going by the current value of rupee against dollar, for making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion-dollar economy, the size of its economy should be nearly more than Rs 80 lakh crore.

UP Budget Will Exceed People’s Expectations: DyCM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said the state budget will exceed the expectations of people.-

“There is a double-engine government of the BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji at the Centre, and Yogi Adityanath ji in the state. The UP budget will be better than the expectation of the people. And the way the opposition parties were left puzzled after the Union Budget, the same thing will happen after the state budget is presented," Maurya told PTI.

He said the opposition termed the Union budget an election budget as they do not know about the “farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

