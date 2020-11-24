Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Clears Ordinance Against 'Love Jihad' to Check Unlawful Religious Conversions

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the draft of a stringent law to deal with religious conversion for the sake of marriage, which BJP leaders refer to as "love jihad". An official spokesperson said the approval for the ordinance was given at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

"The UP Cabinet has decided to introduce an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions," said State Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh. "The ordinance provides for jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty for forceful religious conversion. For conversions of minors and women of SC/SC community, there will be jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty."

The Anti-Religious Conversion Bill, 2020, is now likely to be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the UP assembly.

Adityanath had earlier asked officials to formulate a strategy and bring in the ordinance to prevent religious conversions in the name of love. The state Bharatiya Janata Party government had declared it would bring a tough law to tackle what right-wing outfits call 'love jihad'.

Some saffron groups and BJP leaders have used the term 'love jihad' to target interfaith marriages, accusing Muslim men of engaging in a mass conspiracy to turn Hindu women away from their religion by seducing them. The party has termed it a "serious problem" and backed the decision of its state governments to enact laws against it. BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have expressed their intention to bring a law against 'love jihad'.

Opposition parties have dismissed this as an attempt by the BJP to divide the society and said any such law will be violative of the Constitution.

The legislation on 'love jihad' that was under consideration of the UP law department, prepared by the state law commission, was initially sent to the government last year. An amended copy of it was recently sent again to the state's home department.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission had submitted a report to Adityanath suggesting a new law to check forcible religious conversions. “The report was submitted along with a draft legislation, Uttar Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2019,” law commission secretary Sapna Tripathi had said.

The report was prepared after going through pre and post-independence laws in the country and neighbouring countries like Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan besides keeping in mind court judgments.

“The commission is of the view that existing legal provisions are not enough to check religious conversions and on this serious matter, a new law is needed like in some other states,” the 268-page report had said, including newspaper clippings regarding forcible conversions, international covenants on the right to religion, anti-conversion laws in neighbouring countries and India. It said states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand had made special laws to ban conversions by force, fraud, marriage or allurement.