Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath to Inaugurate Gorakhpur Zoo in March

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Gorakhpur zoo in the month of March. The zoological park, to be named after Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan, is said to be one of the most beautiful zoos in the eastern India. It is believed that this zoological garden will prove to be a milestone in the development of tourism sector of Purvanchal.

It will be the first zoo with a huge wetland of 30 acres where more than 60 local and migratory birds would be seen. An ODOP showcase has also been designed at the entrance of the zoo where visitors will get to know more about it.

Wild animals such as cheetah, leopard, hippopotamus, deer, jackal and python have already arrived in Gorakhpur, while a pair of lions (Pataudi and Marium) reached the zoo on Sunday morning. The Pataudi lion was brought from the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, while Marium was shifted from Lion Safari Park in Etawah.

The zoo, which was built at a cost of Rs 260 crore, also has an indoor butterfly park in which its various species would be seen. A serpentarium having several species of snakes and an Israeli zebra will also be kept.

The zoo will also have a 40-seater 7D theater and a toy train on a PPP model.

Seaplanes will soon be operated in the Ramgarh Taal and an international water sports complex is also being constructed in Gorakhpur.