Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Eats at Dalit Household During Ayodhya Visit

In a message to promote the spirit of brotherhood and social harmony, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Friday had a meal at a Dalit household in a slum during his visit to Ayodhya.

In line with his vision of ensuring social justice as the top-most propriety of his government, the Chief Minister also interacted with Maniram and his family in the Dalit-dominated locality after his meal.

The gesture is a slap in the face of previous state governments who face allegations of creating a divide between communities and indulging in social exploitation during their rule. CM Yogi’s move also promoted the government’s move to ensure social bonhomie across all sections of the society without any discrimination.

The Chief Minister also offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and the Ram Janmabhoomi temple before having a meal at Maniram’s household.

Previously, CM Yogi had a “khichdi” meal at the residence of a Dalit BJP worker on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Gorakhpur.

Moreover, Under the Yogi government’s new initiative — ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwaar’ — state ministers are working towards strengthening social harmony by visiting their respective districts.

To realise the objective of the project, Minister Jaiveer Singh recently had a meal at Harikishan Jatav’s place in the slum. Similarly, during his two-day visit to Bareilly, cabinet minister Nand Gopal Nandi also had dinner with a Dalit family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.