Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Barsana to Celebrate 'Lathh Maar' Holi

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanth reached Mathura to celebrate the festival of Holi and visited sanctum of Shri Krishna Janam Sthan Temple along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, before visiting Keshav Deo Temple. The Chief Minister also reviewed the security arrangements and asked officials to increase the security and facilities at the temple.On being asked by journalists if CM Yogi will also celebrate the festival of Eid, after celebrating Deepawali and Holi, CM Yogi said, “I am a Hindu and everyone has the freedom to follow his faith, similarly even I am free to follow my faith. In last 11 months, I have not stopped anyone from celebrating Eid or Christmas. Everyone has the right to religious freedom."“The Deepotsav will be held in Ayodhya, Holi celebrations will be in Barasana, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated in Kashi, Ramayana Mela will be held in Chitrakoot and Kumbha will be held in Prayagraj. I will participate in the celebrations and I am proud of our traditions. The protection and promotion of all these are also our responsibility,” he added.After grand Deepawali celebrations in Ayodhya last year, CM Yogi Adityanath will be celebrating the ‘Lathh Maar’ Holi on Saturday in Barsana along with half a dozen of his ministers. During CM’s programme a helicopter will be showering flowers on the devotees and Prasad comprising of laddus and gulal will be distributed to the devotees as well.The lane in Barsana which is famous for its Holi celebrations is known as ‘Rangeeli Gali’ and CM Yogi Adityanath will be walking down the two-kilometre stretch along with his ministers to celebrate Holi.While inaugurating ‘Falgunotsav’ in ‘Atulya Gram Lohvan’ in Mathura today CM Yogi Adityanath played the drums and said that the Holi celebrations of Braj will now get international exposure. He also said that people of Mathura-Vrindavan should be proud of the fact that their history here is more than 5000 years old.