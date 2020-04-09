Take the pledge to vote

Uttar Pradesh Confirms 29 More Coronavirus Cases, Most Are Tablighi Jamaat-attendees

The new cases were confirmed on the same day the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it will be sealing coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to curb the spread of the disease.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 9, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
Image for representation (Image: AP)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh confirmed 29 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday out of who 16 patients had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month. The total number of positive cases in the state climbed to 361.

The new cases were recorded on the same day the state announced that it would be sealing 100 such hotspots spread across 15 districts till 15th April to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The maximum number of positive cases was reported from Agra with 64 infections, 58 positive cases were reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and 35 from Meerut. Meanwhile, 29 cases were recorded in the state capital Lucknow, 27 from Ghaziabad, 17 positive cases in Shamli, 14 from Saharanpur and 10 from Sitapur districts.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government on Tuesday said it would be giving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the police and health care workers who are providing emergency services during the pandemic. The state also increased its testing capabilities to ramp up efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

“PPE will be provided to police authorities who are conducting searches for suspected virus patients and those who are posted outside the hospitals where treatments for the disease are being availed,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

“At the moment 410 units in UP are manufacturing protective gear and necessary equipment. Additionally, 31 different units are manufacturing masks and 99 units are producing hand sanitisers,” he said, adding that the PPE kits will be purchased from the UP COVID Care Fund.

The state government also placed an order for 66 crore protective masks for around 23 crore residents of the state. Two washable masks made from Khadi material will be distributed to each resident. While the poor section of the population will not be charged for it, a nominal sum will be charged from others.

Reports suggest that once the lockdown is lifted, residents will be mandated to wear a mask as precautionary measures.

