English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
|16
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
Raj Babbar Denies 'Rumours', Says He Hasn't Resigned as UP Congress Chief
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also claimed the rumours regarding Babbar's resignation to be bogus, saying,"I want to clear the issue. Raj Babbar has not resigned from his post of Uttar Pradesh Congress President."
File photo of senior Congress leader Raj Babbar (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
New Delhi: Scotching rumours of his resignation as Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Raj Babbar said that he has not resigned from the post, but is “open to any role given” to him.
"I don't know from where this rumour started. Changes are bound to happen as a new president has taken over the party. Though, I have not resigned. In any case all of us in Congress are party workers, posts and positions are symbolic," ANI quoted the former actor as saying.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also claimed the rumours regarding Babbar's resignation to be bogus, saying,"I want to clear the issue. Raj Babbar has not resigned from his post of Uttar Pradesh Congress President."
Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh had come under the scanner after its candidates under-performed during the bypolls for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.
"New arrangements are being worked out in the Congress. Whatever new positions will be given by party president, we will take them up and work towards 2019," Babbar told ANI earlier today.
When asked whether the resignation rumours were due to the pressure over Congress' performance, Babbar said, "Whatever I have to say, I will inform it to my party president. The same (Congress' defeat) has been happening and is happening."
Also Watch
"I don't know from where this rumour started. Changes are bound to happen as a new president has taken over the party. Though, I have not resigned. In any case all of us in Congress are party workers, posts and positions are symbolic," ANI quoted the former actor as saying.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also claimed the rumours regarding Babbar's resignation to be bogus, saying,"I want to clear the issue. Raj Babbar has not resigned from his post of Uttar Pradesh Congress President."
Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh had come under the scanner after its candidates under-performed during the bypolls for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.
"New arrangements are being worked out in the Congress. Whatever new positions will be given by party president, we will take them up and work towards 2019," Babbar told ANI earlier today.
When asked whether the resignation rumours were due to the pressure over Congress' performance, Babbar said, "Whatever I have to say, I will inform it to my party president. The same (Congress' defeat) has been happening and is happening."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married
- Rajkummar Refuses to Play Second Lead in Sushant Starrer? Here is the Truth!
- Yuki Bhambri Through to Second Round in Miami, Faces Jack Sock
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in a Budget of Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy