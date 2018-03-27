English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Govt to Introduce Bill to Control Organised Crime in Assembly Today
The proposed legislation on the lines of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), seeks to curb organsied crime and deal strictly with those trying to foment terror or dislodge the government forcibly or through violent means.
UPCOC Bill seeks to act sternly against those using explosives or firearms or any other violent means or damaging life (Image for representation)
Lucknow: After failing to ensure passage of the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill (UPCOCB) in the Legislative Council, the Uttar Pradesh government will re-introduce it in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
The bill which had met a roadblock in the Legislative Council on March 13, where the Opposition is in the majority, will be re-introduced in the state Assembly on March 27, the House was informed last Tuesday.
The Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly on December 21, 2017 and was sent to the upper house (Council) where it was turned down on March 13 and was returned to the Assembly on March 14.
The proposed legislation on the lines of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), seeks to curb organsied crime and deal strictly with those trying to foment terror or dislodge the government forcibly or through violent means.
The UPCOC Bill, 2017, also seeks to act sternly against those using explosives or firearms or any other violent means or damaging life and property or for involvement in anti-national or any destructive act.
In the Upper House, the ruling BJP is in minority unlike in the 403-member state Assembly, where it won 325 seats (along with allies).
In the 100-member Council, the BJP has just 13 members.
The Samajwadi Party has 61 members, the BSP nine, Congress two, RLD one and other parties 12. Two seats are vacant.
