Uttar Pradesh Cop Hides Criminal History to Seek Promotion, Gets Booked

Sudhir Kumar Tyagi, currently posted as a circle officer in Bulandshahr, has been booked for allegedly hiding information about a criminal case filed against him in order to seek promotion from the rank of ‘senior inspector’ to ‘deputy superintendent of police.’

Tyagi has been charged under Sections 420, 467, and 471 of the IPC.

Police said Tyagi, who was in-charge of a special operations group in Bulandshahr, was promoted to the rank of deputy SP by the state government in 2021. He had to submit a self-declaration (affidavit) giving full details of all the criminal cases filed against him.

Bajrangbali Chaurasia, SP (rural), said, “He had submitted an affidavit to the additional director of police administration in Lucknow saying there are no criminal cases registered against him. On the basis of the same, he was promoted. However, when the department examined the affidavit, it was found that Tyagi had a criminal case lodged against him in a police station in Agra."

Tyagi’s promotion was finalised in October 2021. The criminal case against him was from 1999, registered in Agra’s Rakabganj police station.

“Tyagi has been booked under various sections including 166, 177, 344, 197, and 203," said Chaurasia.

