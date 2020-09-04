Uttar Pradesh Covid Tally Crosses 2.47 Lakh, Death Climbs to 3691; Lucknow Reports 823 Cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 5776 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 76 new deaths on Thursday, taking the total tally of cases to 247101 and casualties up to 3691 respectively. The state administration had said earlier that most of the deaths were due to comorbidities.

At the moment, 1,85,812 patients have been discharged from the hospitals while there are 57598 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile former Minister in UP Government and Prayagraj Member of Parliament Rita Bahuguna Joshi also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has been admitted at SGPGI Lucknow for treatment. Elsewhere, Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow was sealed on Wednesday after a few people working at SP headquarters tested positive for coronavirus.

The party's official twitter handle had posted on the microblogging site that the closure was part of a precautionary measure and the office would be opened on Monday. Meanwhile a sanitisation drive was conducted on Thursday and the entire premises at Vikramaditya Marg was thoroughly sanitized.

This is the first time when the office of a political party has been closed down due to Covid-19 infection.

Out of 5776 fresh cases reported on Thursday, a maximum of 823 cases were reported from state capital Lucknow taking the tally from state capital to 29572. Also the total number of fatalities from Lucknow reached 392 with 13 deaths reported on Thursday.

This was followed by Kanpur with 347 cases, Prayagraj with 342 cases, Gorakhpur with 224 cases, Varanasi with 217 cases, Ghaziabad with 183 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar with 138 cases, Bareilly with 145 cases, Saharanpur with 201 cases and Barabanki with 104 cases.