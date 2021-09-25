Uttar Pradesh Crosses 10-Crore Vaccination Mark

Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10-crore vaccination mark on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the success to the health workers and citizens of Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote, “It is the result of Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s guidance and the tireless efforts of the UP government that the State has delivered more than 10 crore vaccine doses against Covid-19. This achievement is dedicated to committed health workers and disciplined citizens. You should also get ‘Teeka Jeet Ka’

Despite challenges in terms of a large population, the State has achieved this significant milestone in no time.

As per official estimates, around 15 crore people in UP are to be vaccinated. Of these, over 8,15,25,547 crore have received at least one dose which is about 54.33 per cent of the eligible population. While over 1,85,10,688 crore people are fully vaccinated in the State.

UP took almost 100 days to touch the figure of one crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 2-crore mark and 59 more days to reach 5 crore. The State then took 14 days to reach 6 crores and then 11 more days to cross 7 crore vaccinations on August 28.

It just took 9 more days to go past the 8-crore mark on September 7. The State had crossed the landmark of administering 9 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 15. The State achieved the major landmark of 10-crore by 2 pm on September 25.

The officials attributed the achievement to ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) for their contributions to the vaccination drive.

Eliminating the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, out of the 2,15,209 samples tested in the last 24 hours, merely 14 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.

The UP government has left no stone unturned to minimise the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country.

Another 26 patients also recovered from the infection. The active caseload has been reduced to just 177 from a high of 3,10,783 in April pushing the recovery rate up to a remarkable 98.8 per cent. As many as 30 districts reported zero active cases.

