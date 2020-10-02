INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Tests Positive for Coronavirus

File photo of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad maurya. (Credit: Twitter)

File photo of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad maurya. (Credit: Twitter)

"After initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got the test done in which my report has come up positive today," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi, urging all those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

"After initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got the test done in which my report has come up positive today," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi, urging all those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

"I request all of you that whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, they should go to the nearest health centre and get their tests done," he said.

Next Story
Loading