Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

"After initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got the test done in which my report has come up positive today," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi, urging all those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रारंभिक लक्षण आने के बाद मैंने #कोविड19 टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें आज मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।आप सभी से मेरा निवेदन है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो भी मेरे सम्पर्क में आएं हैं, वो सभी निकटतम स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर जाकर अपनी जाँच करवायें एवं कोविड नियमों का पालन करें। — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) October 2, 2020

"I request all of you that whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, they should go to the nearest health centre and get their tests done," he said.