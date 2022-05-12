Uttar Pradesh: DG, Intelligence, Devendra Singh Chauhan Given Additional Charge of DGP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave Devendra Singh Chauhan the additional charge of Director-General of Police (DGP) a day after Mukul Goel was shunted out over allegedly neglecting duties and disobeying orders.

Chauhan, a 1988-batch IPS officer, is currently the Director General, Intelligence Department, Uttar Pradesh. He will serve as the DGP till the time there is a new appointment. On Wednesday, ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar was given this additional charge.

On Wednesday, Mukul Goel was removed from the post of DGP. Although no official reason was given behind the transfer, sources told News18 that the decision was taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Goel allegedly showed little interest in his departmental duties and for disobeying orders.

