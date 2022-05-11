CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel Removed for Neglecting Duties, Disobeying Orders

Sources said Goel was shunted from the top job for disregarding government duties and not taking enough interest in departmental work. Image: @UP POLICE/Twitter

ADG Prashant Kumar was appointed in Goel’s position for now

News Desk

Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel was on Wednesday removed from his post for neglecting his duties and not taking interest in work. Goel, who assumed the charge as the UP Director-General of Police (DGP) in June 2021, will now be posted as DG, Citizen Security.

Sources said Goel was shunted from the top job for disregarding government duties and not taking enough interest in departmental work.

ADG Prashant Kumar was appointed in Goel’s position for now.

first published:May 11, 2022, 20:03 IST