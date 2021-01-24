Uttar Pradesh Diwas: Read Ahead to Capture all Facts Related to the Day

Uttar Pradesh Diwas or the Uttar Pradesh day is observed as the foundation day of this state. On January 24, the state government celebrates the day with great enthusiasm. It was on this very same day in 1950, Uttar Pradesh had got itself renamed. Earlier the state was known as United Provinces.

4 years back, on May 2017 it was announced by the UP state government that the 24th January will be celebrated as UP day. This idea was proposed by the Governor Ram Naik.

Following which in 2018, UP was found to be celebrating its foundation day for the very first time in 68 years of Indian independence.

This year 2021 would witness UP day celebration marking its third year since its inception. In the light of which, CM Yogi Adityanath has urged people to actively participate in the joyous occasion as the celebration is meant for every individual in the state. A mass participation is going to be witnessed as UP gears up for its 3-day scheduled UP day celebration starting from 24th to 26th January.

Theme based celebration:

What is interesting is that the celebration has been organised with a theme in mind! In accordance to the theme "Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh", the occasion will be attributed to those honourable, inspiring individuals who have made UP proud by being the epitome of resilience, uniqueness, courage.

As a token of appreciation, saluting the exceptional individuals for their fighting spirit; potential to emerge as self-reliant people, UP government will be presenting ‘Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman’ this year as declared by the CM.

Women, farmers, artisans who have ushered in a remarkable progress in the UP landscape and helped UP emerge as a self-reliant state by their dedication and relentless efforts, will be honoured with the award.

The program aims to motivate local talents, by encouraging folk music, culture and practices that are instrumental to enriching a society; taking it forward by building exemplary figures who are embodiment of fortitude, commitment, loyalty.

As part of the celebration, the event will be witness a number of programmes, to encourage handicrafts, songs, plays. There have been talks of ‘Shilp Mela’, ‘Shabri-Ram’ play, a band display by acid-attack survivors and acts by transgender artistes. The celebration is intrinsic to the ethos of the state.