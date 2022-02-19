Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Close to 90,000 CAPF Jawans to be Deployed for Next Three Phases of Voting

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the deployment of 875 companies of Central Armed Police forces for the third, fourth and fifth rounds of polling in Uttar Pradesh elections 2022. Voting for these phases will be held on February 20, February 23 and February 27, respectively.

Close to 90,000 jawans from the central paramilitary forces will be deployed for polling in different and sensitive parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next few days. The companies will reach UP from Punjab and Uttarakhand. While Uttarakhand voted on February 14, Punjab polling will be held on February 20.

The Home Ministry communication has added that polling booths in UP will have 100% deployment of CAPFs and 69 polling stations in third phase will have additional deployment of the PAC of UP police.

Central Armed Police Forces have been asked to work out the deployment plan in consultation with state police authorities and also approach them to provide necessary accommodation, transportation, logistics and other arrangements required in the deployment of forces, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Earlier, in January, the Ministry of Home Affairs had given a green signal for the first movement of CAPFs to election-bound states. A total of 225 companies of different CAPFs moved to Uttar Pradesh in January for area domination.

