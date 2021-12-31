As the mystery of two Jains in Uttar Pradesh gets murkier in poll season, residents in Kannauj describe the “simple" lifestyle of perfume trader Peeyush Jain, who hoarded over Rs 200 crore but “rode a scooter and travelled in an old four-wheeler".

According to locals, Peeyush is a “simple man", who seldom interacted with people and arrived at weddings in pyjamas and rubber slippers. It is said that he also cleared SSC, and had knowledge of homeopathy as well.

The perfume trader has four houses in Kannauj, of which the one in Chhipaiti area is considered the main residence, while the other three and a huge warehouse are located a few metres away from it.

Some local residents claimed that the artisans were called from Jaipur to build the Chhipaiti area residence spread in about 700 square yards. Thick walls, expensive air-conditioners and balconies with steel rods make the bungalow stand out in the locality. However, not a single CCTV camera was seen in any part of the house despite the huge business and risk involved. The house has been constructed in such a manner that nothing is visible from others’ houses, except the balcony.

Residents further said that Peeyush avoided using high-end cars and used to drive in old vehicles to avoid attention. He used to ride a scooter and travel in old four-wheelers. Two four-wheelers — a Toyota Qualis and a Maruti — were found parked outside his house in Kanpur in UP. According to neighbours, the family is “very polite" but is seldom seen at colony functions.

The trader learned the art of making compounds of perfumes from his father, who is a chemist. He started the perfume business in Kanpur, and expanded to other parts of the country in the past 20 years. Peeyush now has a flourishing business in Mumbai and Gujarat, a report in Times of India stated.

Some said that the financial condition of the Jain family completely changed in the last 15 years. Prior to that, the family owned only a small part of the existing house on Jain street. After climbing up the ladder, two nearby houses were brought and merged to be built into one.

Residents told News18 that the family’s staff mainly live in this house. However, Peeyush and his brother Ambareesh frequently visit the place. Their families stay in Kanpur’s Anandpuri locality and children too study there. They used to rarely visit Kannauj.

Jain, who had allegedly stashed Rs 284 crore unaccounted cash at his various premises, was sent to jail in 14-days judicial custody by the remand magistrate of Kanpur court where he was produced by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) team on Monday. Peeyush has been arrested under Section 132 of the CGST Act

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.