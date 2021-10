The engine of Tapti Ganga Express derailed at platform two at Bhandari station in Jaunpur on Tuesday. The train from Jaunpur Chhapra was headed to Surat, Gujarat. So far, no damage or casualties have been reported. As many as 1200 passengers were traveling in the 19-coach train.

