After Slight Dip in Cases, Uttar Pradesh Extends Weekend Lockdown Till Tuesday

In view of the increasing Corona infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the ongoing weekend lockdown by one more day. Now the lockdown in the State will begin from Friday 8pm and will end on Tuesday 7am. Significantly since the weekend lockdown, there has been a decrease in the number of fresh Corona cases. During this time all necessary services will continue, however, those who will roam needlessly will be strictly dealt with.

Earlier, on Wednesday the Allahabad High Court had once again asked the UP government to consider complete lockdown for two weeks in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus and also termed the weekend lockdown as insufficient.

Meanwhile, academic work in all council, aided, recognised, Kasturba schools and other board schools from class 1 to 8 will be stopped till May 20, 2021. A closure order has also been issued in this regard.

UP’s Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Dr. Satish Dwivedi said that students will not come to school till May 20, 2021. He has tweeted that in view of the current circumstances of Covid-19, by the end of the current academic session (May 20, 2021), all teachers, instructors and teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Girls School will be allowed to work from home.

Significantly, since the last four days, there has been a decline in the fresh cases of infection in UP. In the last 24 hours on Wednesday, 29,824 new patients were reported in Uttar Pradesh, while 35,903 people who went home after winning the battle with Corona. The State also recorded 266 fatalities on Wednesday. This is the fourth time in a row that there has been a decline in the case of Corona infection.

On Tuesday, 1,86,588 samples were tested in the State. So far, a total of 4,03,28,141 samples have been tested in the State. The first dose of vaccine has been given to 99,75,626 people and the second dose of vaccine has been given to 21,13,088 people.

