Uttar Pradesh Gets New Chief Secy Ahead of Polls, Senior IAS Officer Durga Shankar Mishra to Take Charge

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra was on Wednesday appointed as the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh months ahead of the crucial state elections. A 1984-batch IAS officer of the UP cadre, Mishra will assume his new role tomorrow.

According to an official statement, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the repatriation of Durga Shankar Mishra to his cadre for his proposed appointment as Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh. Mishra will succeed incumbent chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

The chief secretary of a state is the top-most executive official and senior-most civil servant, whose primary responsibility is to discharge the role of the principal advisor to the chief minister on important matters of state administration.

